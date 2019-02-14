Shahid Kapoor, who will be next seen in ‘Kabir Singh’, a remake of Telugu blockbuster ‘Arjun Reddy’, says it is highly stressful remaking a film so loved by the audience.
“I am having a great time. I think ‘Kabir Singh’ is very special and ‘Arjun Reddy’ was amazing. As such it’s very stressful making the remake, especially when it has been loved so much,” said Kapoor.
‘Arjun Reddy’, starring Vijay Deverakonda, was released in 2017.
Shahid said 70 per cent of the shoot has already been completed, adding that “it’s an iconic film”.
“I am playing a challenging role. It releases on June 21. We all are super excited,” he said.
Kiara Advani plays the female lead opposite Kapoor in ‘Kabir Singh’. It is written and directed by Sandeep Vanga and produced by Cine1 Studios and T-Series.