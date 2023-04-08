Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon have come on board together for a love story.
On Saturday, the Bollywood actress shared an update about the movie. The duo has finished shooting the film.
“Announcing the wrap of our impossible love story. Our untitled project is set to release in October 2023,” she wrote.
The makers also unveiled the first look of the actors.
Written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the yet-to-be-titled film is expected to hit cinemas this October. Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande and Laxman Utekar have produced it.
Meanwhile, Kapoor will also be seen in director Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming action film ‘Bloody Daddy’. The official release date of the film is still awaited. Sanon, on the other hand, has ‘Ganapath’, in which she co-stars with Amitabh Bachchan and Tiger Shroff. Sanon is also a part of ‘The Crew’, which co-stars Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh.