Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor on Monday quashed reports that he has stomach cancer.
“Guys I’m totally fine please don’t believe random stuff,” Kapoor, 37, tweeted to his followers.
On the work front, the actor was last seen in ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’. The film, which also starred Shraddha Kapoor, did not perform well at the box office.
Kapoor is currently busy shooting for the Hindi remake of ‘Arjun Reddy’, titled ‘Kabir Singh’.
The film is being helmed by Sandeep Vanga, who also directed the original 2017 Telugu blockbuster. ‘Kabir Singh’ will hit screens in India on June 21, 2019.