Actor Salman Khan, who has been hosting the reality show Bigg Boss since its fourth season, says he wasn’t the first choice.

“The one who was considered to sign Bigg Boss was Shah Rukh Khan. I didn’t know about this. Shah Rukh was the original choice for Bigg Boss,” Salman said at the press conference for Bigg Boss 12 on Monday.

“Earlier he had a shoulder injury and he was shooting somewhere in Prague so, he couldn’t make it... and he couldn’t do the show. That’s how I got Bigg Boss,” he added.

The stars recently appeared on Dus Ka Dum, a show hosted by Salman.

They had also starred in hit movies such as Karan Arjun and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

“We will work together if we get a good script. He was generous to appear in Tubelight. You will also see me in Zero,” said Salman.

Earlier Shah Rukh said: “The first time I came to Mumbai as a struggling actor, I had my meals at Salman’s place where Salim ji [Salman’s father] supported me a lot. It is because of them that I have become ‘Shah Rukh Khan’.”