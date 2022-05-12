Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has given his fans a lot to be excited about as he gears up for his upcoming movies.
A picture of the superstar and director Rajkumar Hirani, along with others, on the set of their upcoming movie ‘Dunki’ has gone viral on social media.
The movie was recently announced for a December 2023 release, and it will also star actress Taapsee Pannu.
“Rajkumar Hirani is one of the finest filmmakers of this generation, we have always spoken about working together and I am extremely happy we are finally doing it with ‘Dunki’,” Khan had said in a statement in April. “We have just started shooting this month and I am cherishing every moment of it. Raju ke liye main Donkey, Monkey...kuch bhi ban sakta hoon! [I can become a monkey, donkey or anything for Raju].”
This is the first time that Khan is working with famed filmmaker Hirani, who is known for hit movies such as ‘Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.’, ‘PK’ and ‘3 Idiots’.
“Through the course of my career Shah Rukh Khan has always been on my wish list and after trying to collaborate several times in the past, we were finally destined to have ‘Dunki’ mark our partnership,” Hirani had said in a statement. “The energy, charisma, humour and charm that he brings to a film is unparalleled and I look forward to bringing that magic to the big screen.”
Apart from ‘Dunki’, Khan is also awaiting the release of his big comeback movie ‘Pathaan’, which will release on January 25, 2023. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.
The Bollywood veteran star has kept a low profile on the work front since his last movie ‘Zero’ in 2018, which was a box office flop.