Bollywood actor’s foundation has reunited a child with his family after his mother died

Shah Rukh Khan Image Credit: IANS

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to thank all those who alerted him about a video that saw a little boy trying to wake up his dead mother at a railway station.

The child in the viral video was rescued by Khan’s charity organisation, Meer Foundation.

“We all pray he finds strength to deal with the most unfortunate loss of a parent. I know how it feels … Our love and support is with you baby,” tweeted Khan.

He also posted Meer Foundation’s success in re-uniting the boy with his grandparents. The foundation is also extending financial support for the well-being of the child.

Khan’s charitable foundation was inspired by his father.

“The most gentle, compassionate, and kind man that I have known ... Meer, which is named after the title that he bore, is the embodiment of that spirit,” said Khan on the foundation’s website.

The lockdown in India due to the coronavirus outbreak has triggered a massive humanitarian crisis as millions of displaced, jobless workers take to the highways to reach their homes on foot. Visuals of those exhausted labourers are now doing the rounds.

It isn’t the first time that Khan’s charity is doing such social work.

Meer Foundation has been actively providing relief to healthcare workers during the pandemic by providing PPE kits and ventilators. They have also helped Cyclone Amphan survivors in Bengal.

The foundation’s work in reuniting the child with his family hasn’t gone unnoticed. Khan, who lost his father at a young age, seems to be particularly invested in this case given his personal history.

Gulf News has also sought a comment from Khan.