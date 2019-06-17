Who will play Simba? Fans are happy with the choice

Poster of movie Image Credit: Screenshot of movie poster/ Twitter @disneyfilmIndia

What you need to know: King Khan to play Mufasa in The Lion King remake, dubbed in Hindi.

Aryan Khan will play the role of Simba.

Social media users were happy with this news.

Dubai: Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan is known as the “King of Bollywood”, but now the superstar will soon be playing the king of the jungle, as he lends his voice for Disney’s #TheLionKing remake, dubbed in Hindi.

Khan will be playing the role of Mufasa in the film. This leaves us with the question: Who will be playing the role of Simba?

Social media users were pleased to know that the iconic father-son duo, would be played by an “equally iconic” real-life father and son duo.

Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son, will be filling in Simba’s shoes, or should we say, paws!

The 53-year-old actor shared posters of the movie on Twitter (@iamsrk) and Facebook with a sweet message: “Glad to be a part of this journey... a timeless film. Voicing it in Hindi with my own Simba. The last time we did a film was around 15 years ago and it was ‘Incredible’ and this time around it’s even more fun. Hope everyone enjoys it July 19 onwards. #TheLionKing.”

While Aryan Khan has not made his Bollywood debut yet, he has previously voiced the character Dash, in the Hindi version of Disney’s The Incredibles, which is what Khan was referring to.

On Twitter, Khan’s post was retweeted nearly 4,000 times and had 20,000 likes in just four hours.

On June 16 celebrating Father’s Day and the India versus Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Khan tweeted a picture with Aryan supporting the Indian team. The duo sported blue cricket jerseys with “Mufasa” and “Simba” printed on the back.

The news sent Disney and Shah Rukh fans into a frenzy.

Tweep @akshayerathi posted: “So glad to see this sir! Now, I know I’ll watch the Hindi version before the English version! #TheLionKing @disneyfilmindia.”

@DrShefali23 tweeted: “Everything you do is always the best. Will watch the Hindi version just for you.”

Many others hoped that Shah Rukh’s youngest son, AbRam, also had a role in the movie.

Tweep @Te_amo_ShahRukh posted: “How amazing is this? Can imagine how much fun you and Aryan had while dubbing for #TheLionKing and almost can see the smile and surprise on AbRam’s cutest face when he hears Mufasa and Simba talking with his father, brother’s voices. So ‘incredible’ you all are! Much love and all the best.”

The Lion King remake is an American musical drama film directed by Jon Favreau and has been produced by Walt Disney Pictures. It is a photorealistic computer animated remake of Disney’s animated 1994 film, with the same title.

It will release this year in July.