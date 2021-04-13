Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly gone into quarantine after several crew members on the sets of his upcoming ‘Pathan’ tested positive.
The news was first reported by entertainment portal Pinkvilla, which sited sources who confirmed that Khan had quarantined himself at home after a crew member close to him tested positive for COVID-19.
The shoot for his upcoming film has also been put on hold for the time being. Earlier, it was reported that Deepika Padukone was scheduled to join the film shoot next week.
‘Pathan’ has been marked as Khan’s comeback film after 2018’s ‘Zero’ and also stars John Abraham. The actor has been making trips to Dubai where portions of the action film have been reportedly shot. Sightings of the actor and the film crew were all over social media earlier this year. According to reports, an action sequence was also filmed at Burj Khalifa.
The next schedule of the film was being shot in Mumbai, which is going through a second wave of COVID-19 cases. This past several weeks, actors such Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have all tested positive for COVID-19.
Kumar and Madhavan have since tested negative, as has actor Kartik Aaryan.