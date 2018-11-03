Fans gathered outside Shah Rukh Khan’s home Mannat in Mumbai on his 53rd birthday was reminiscent of a scene from his 2016 movie Fan. The superstar, from atop his bungalow, acknowledged the sea of people, some of whom carried “Happy Birthday” posters and T-shirts with their idol’s face printed on it.

Khan greeted his fans after midnight, waved to them and blew kisses as they hooted and cheered for the star, who has been entertaining Bollywood lovers for more than 25 years.

“Fed cake to wife... Met my family of fans outside Mannat... Now playing Mono Deal with my lil girl gang! Having a Happy Birthday. Thank you all... for this amazing love,” Khan tweeted.

On his birthday, Khan has another treat for his fans — the trailer of his forthcoming film Zero. He started the day with a new poster of the film.

Khan, who has played the romantic hero, the villain and many diverse roles, has been one to love technology. On his birthday, he made a debut on Snapchat, as one of the newest ‘Official Stories’ on the popular app.

Snapchat has also introduced a filter for Khan fans.

“Every year on the superstar’s’ birthday, thousands of fans gather outside Mannat to get a glimpse of the star. Inspired by this tradition, Snap has developed a custom illustration of Shah Rukh Khan in his traditional pose, waving to his fans, which Snapchatters can overlay on their Snaps,” read a statement.

It’s the first-ever Bollywood star-inspired filter for Snapchatters.

At the trailer launch for Zero along with co-stars Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and director Aanand L Rai, Khan said he always feels he is not good enough and therefore puts in more efforts in his work.

“There are moments when we all feel we are zero. A few days back, I asked Abram [his youngest son] to sit with me, but he didn’t and walked away then, I felt, am I not a good father who is not spending enough time with his kids?” he said. “So that day I felt like a loser, but then, my wife told me that it’s not the way you are thinking because your other two kids also do the same with you.”

Khan also said he was shocked when he realised that Rai never used VFX in his earlier films.

“I think this technology is necessary for a visionary director like Anand sir to take the film on another level,” he added.

Zero is a romantic drama written by Himanshu Sharma and directed by Rai. It is jointly produced by Colour Yellow Productions and Red Chillies Entertainment’s Gauri Khan, and distributed by Red Chillies Entertainment.

It is set to be released in India on December 21.

Khan also discussed the upcoming wedding of former co-star Deepika Padukone to actor Ranveer Singh.

Padukone, with whom he worked in Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year and Chennai Express announced her wedding with Singh slated to take place on November 14 and 15.

“Everyone should get married but what I will do in their wedding?... They will get married, they will have fun and they will have kids so, what I will do in that? I have been married long ago so, should I get married again and again? It doesn’t look good isn’t it,” Khan said.

After a round of laughter, Khan wished the couple for their future, saying: “God bless them. I wish them all the happiness. I genuinely get really happy when my co-actresses gets married because first Sridevi ji and Madhuri ji got married when I started working in films then, I have only flowered as an actor and as a star because of the love, these ladies have given me.

“After them, the second generation came along who got married and now this is the third set of ladies who are getting married. I really get emotional when they get married.”

“Just the other day, I called Deepika also and asked her to be as happy as I have been in my married life. My love to Deepika and Ranveer. We will all be there celebrating. As a matter of fact, both Anushka and Deepika started their career with me so, it becomes more special to me.”