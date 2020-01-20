New Delhi: Actress Shabana Azmi during 'JIYO Live It' programme at the Asian Heritage Foundation, in New Delhi on Oct 6, 2018. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Filmmaker Satish Kaushik says veteran actress Shabana Azmi, who was injured in a road accident, is doing much better.

Kaushik visited Azmi at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital (KDAH) in Andheri on Sunday.

“Shabana ji is under strict observation. But she is doing much, much better than yesterday. Prayers for her speedy recovery,” he said.

Azmi was seriously injured in a road accident involving her car and a truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, the police said on Saturday.

She was rushed to the Mahatma Gandhi Mission Medical College and Hospital (MGM-MCH) at Kamothe, Navi Mumbai, for treatment and later moved to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital (KDAH) in Andheri for further care, said a hospital official.

Azmi’s car, being driven by another person, rammed into a truck from behind on the highway on the Mumbai-Pune lane around 4.15pm, according to highway patrol policeman Babasaheb Chemate.

The injured actress was pulled out of the car, kept on the road briefly, and later rushed to the MGM-MCH at Kamothe.