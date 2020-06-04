In a new single with KS Chitra, the stars welcome Keralites home

Mohanlal Image Credit: GN Archives

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal spearheaded a song ‘It’s Time For Kerala’ to welcome Indian residents back to their state who are returning following the COVID-19 outbreak.

“This is the time to embrace a new world. Let’s re-build the economy again together ... We welcome you all,” said Mohanlal in the video.

Manju Warrier Image Credit: GN Archives

Kerala’s beloved stars such as Manju Warrier, Manoj K Jayan and singer KS Chitra have added their voices to this new song that is meant to inspire and support all those who have returned to Kerala.

Singing in Malayalam, the stars spun a song about welcoming all those from outside India and how they could create a new world filled with sustainable living.

Mohanlal, who is one of Kerala’s biggest superstars, urged everyone to remain optimistic.

It’s not the first time that Mohanlal has used his celebrity for a social cause. He has been posting robustly about the new reality of living in post COVID-19 times.