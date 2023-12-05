Makers of the upcoming aerial action thriller film ‘Fighter’ unveiled actor Deepika Padukone’s first look poster on Tuesday.
Taking to Instagram, Deepika shared the poster which she captioned, “Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, Call Sign: Minni, Designation: Squadron Pilot, Unit: Air Dragons.”
In the first-look poster, Deepika is seen donning the Air Force uniform, her hair in a bun and completing her look with black shades.
Deepika’s role as a Squadron Pilot in the Air Dragons unit marks her first ‘mission’ as a helicopter pilot as she continues to break barriers and display her acting mastery.
Minni’s character embodies fortitude, determination, and an unwavering spirit. Her journey within the film encapsulates the essence of a pioneering woman navigating new horizons, poised to redefine norms and inspire generations.
Helmed by Siddharth Anand, ‘Fighter’ also stars Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor in lead roles.
The aerial action thriller film is all set to hit the theatres on Jan. 25, 2024.
The motion poster of Fighter was released on Independence Day 2023, which provided the first glimpse at the three actors, who play Indian Air Force (IAF) officers in the movie.
‘Fighter’ makes Deepika’s first on-screen collaboration with Hrithik Roshan.
Apart from this, she will also be seen in the sci-fi action film ‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ opposite Prabhas.
She also has ‘The Intern’ alongside Amitabh Bachchan in her kitty.