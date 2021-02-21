Security has been beefed up at Amitabh Bachchan’s Mumbai residence following remarks made by Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole who threatened to put a stop to the actor’s film shoots.
A police car has been stationed outside the 78-year-old Bollywood actor’s Juhu residence, along with two police officers, while barriers have also been erected.
Bachchan’s personal security guards have also been commissioned to increase security.
This move comes after Patole took an aggressive stand against celebrities, who during the Congress rule, had been critical of the Central government over rising fuel prices but are now keeping quiet even though the rates have only shot up higher than ever before.
The state party chief went to the extent of threatening to stop the screening and shooting of movies involving stars like Bachchan and Akshay Kumar if they didn’t speak up now.
Meanwhile, the Republican Party of India (RPI) workers have come out in support of these stars.