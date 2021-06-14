Sara Ali Khan has shared how she spent her Sunday afternoon through an Instagram post. She enjoyed the day with her friends playing cards. But she also found time to share a throwback picture of herself with fans, reminiscing about a time she had not yet entered Bollywood. Khan underwent a significant transformation a few years later.
There’s one thing Khan is doing in both photos. Khan’s two female pals are holding the cards in their hands in the first story, which was clicked yesterday, while the second story was a throwback photo of Khan playing cards. The second photograph was taken prior to her physical transformation. Khan captioned the photo: “Still playing cards. Throwback.”
She is currently assisting those affected by the pandemic. She also contributed to actor Sonu Sood’s charity foundation in addition to boosting COVID-19 SOS calls on her social media networks.
A gym regular, Khan has a well-deserved reputation as a fitness devotee. She is usually seen working out with Namrata Purohit, a Pilates instructor.
Khan will soon be seen in ‘Atrangi Re’, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, directed by Aanand L Rai. The film’s release date has yet to be announced.