The Bollywood musical stars sees the trio together for the first time

Sara Ali Khan Image Credit: IANS

Bhushan Kumar and Aanand L Rai’s next project ‘Atrangi Re’ starring actors Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Dhanush began production on Thursday.

Kumar on Thursday shared the picture of a clapper board placed next to prayer offerings on Twitter and made a formal announcement about the beginning of the shoot.

Actor Akshay Kumar. (File Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

“Our next collaboration with @aanandlrai #AtrangiRe starring @dhanushkraja, #SaraAliKhan & @akshaykumar goes on floors today,” tweeted Kumar.

“The film which is an @arrahman musical and written by #HimanshuSharma will release on Valentine’s 2021. My best wishes to the entire team,” the tweet further read.

Mumbai: Actor Dhanush spotted at Mumbai's Juhu on July 26, 2017. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

‘Atrangi Re’ marks the first film in which Khan, Kumar and Dhanush will be seen sharing screen space.

The AR Rahman musical film which is helmed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-series. It is written by Himanshu Sharma.