Sanjay Suri believes that OTT platforms have given a lot of opportunity and freedom to creativity. Apart from acting in digital shows, he is also working on four web series as a producer.

The ‘Jhankaar Beats’ actor has featured in web shows like ‘Inside Edge’ and ‘Dev DD’. What does he like about the digital space as an actor?

“Firmly cementing their place as a medium that is finding more takers with every passing day, OTT platforms have given a lot of opportunity and freedom to creativity. Writers have been given a new lease of life as they are now exploring new stories without worrying about cinemas and other advertising-supported content,” said Suri.

“Coming to actors, the characters written today will always be bigger than their larger-than-life persona. It is great to see one getting to play so many diverse roles in the long format. There is much room to explore and experiment. The demand for such content by audiences is now at an all-time high,” he added.

The only danger that he sees is that people today expect the “content to be free”.

“When it comes to my acting, I am currently working on ‘Leila’ and shooting another show for another platform. As a producer, I am in the process of developing four series and two films under my banner,” he said.

He is also a cast member of the second season of Viu’s ‘Love, Lust and Confusion’ show.

He plays a bike enthusiast in the series. Asked if he is a fan of bikes, Suri said: “You’re taking me back to the days when guys my age were influenced by the cult film ‘Top Gun’. The movie had such an impact on me that I owned a Yamaha 350 in 1991-1993. Been there, done that for me with bikes, now I’ve outgrown the desire.”

Talking about his role, he said: “It was a well-defined role right from the word go. The character, Amritendu Roy Choudhary, had been a major influence on the lead character, Poromo. Being her professor in college, it was he who inspired her to follow her own list.

“He’s the friend, philosopher and guide you need to help give your life a whole new perspective. It was fun playing the role of a guy who has lived life, is extremely well read and wise.”

As for his feature films, ‘Ateet’ and ‘Jhalki’ are in the post-production stage.