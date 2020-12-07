Arpita Khan, the sister of Bollywood actor Salman Khan, seems to be having a smashing time in Dubai — literally.
In a video posted online, Arpita was seen at a popular Greek restaurant in the city sending plates flying off her table and laughing with others as they added to a pile of smashed tableware.
Smashing of plates and glasses is a Greek tradition that is said to ward of evil and is usually done during celebratory occasions such as weddings. It was unclear when the
Arpita, like her famous brother, often holidays in Dubai with her family. She got married to actor Aayush Sharma in 2014 and they have two children together — Ahil and Ayat Sharma. Daughter Ayat was born in 2019 on Salman Khan’s birthday — December 27.
“Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. Thank u Arpita n Ayush for the best birthday gift for the whole family. May everyone who reads this bless her n may she grow up n make everyone proud,” Salman tweeted at the time.