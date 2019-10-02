The film releases in India on December 20

Salman Khan has dropped a teaser of his upcoming flick ‘Dabangg 3’ and fans have gone wild.

The superstar, who has already changed his Twitter handle name to Chulbul Pandey, tweeted the teaser on Tuesday afternoon.

“Hello! My name is Chulbul Pandey. Nice to meet you! #Dabangg3WithChulbulPandey,” wrote Khan with the teaser, referencing the maverick cop who remains his most popular screen avatar ever.

In the teaser, Khan is dressed up as Inspector Chulbul Pandey and he mouths these lines with trademark swagger: “Kamaal karte ho Pandey ji! Jab Chulbul Pandey se jude hain pure India ke emotions, toh Salman Khan kyon karenge Dabangg ke promotions? Picture humari, poster humara, toh promote bhi toh hum hi karenge na!”

Salman “Chulbul Pandey” Khan also confirmed the film’s release date and asked fans to welcome him on December 20.

‘Dabangg 3’, directed by Prabhudeva, stars Sonakshi Sinha as the female lead Rajjo. The film also introduces Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee Manjrekar, and features Kannada superstar Sudeep and Pankaj Tripathi among others.