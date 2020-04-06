Salman Khan and Nirvaan Khan Image Credit: Twitter

Salman Khan may play an indestructible, all-conquering hero in his films, but he cut a sober figure in his latest video where he admitted that he was feeling “terrified” in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown. He is seen conversing with his nephew and his brother Sohail Khan’s son Nirvaan Khan.

“I have not seen my father since three weeks. We are here and he is alone at home,” said Khan. Both are casually talking about how terrified they are about the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“You remember the film dialogue, ‘Jo Dar Gaya Woh Mar Gaya’ [‘if you get scared, you’re dead ‘]. It does not apply here in this situation. We are terrified and bravely, we admit that. Please don’t be brave in this situation,” said Khan.

His nephew also echoed his thoughts with: “I think it’s better for everyone to stay home, avoid contact and I think the longer we stay indoors the faster this ends.”

Khan, who has been categorically posting messages urging his fans to social-distance and practice self-isolation, added that being scared in this scenario isn’t a bad thing.

“The one who got afraid saved himself and lives of others around him. Moral of the story: We’re all terrified,” said Khan.