The film will be directed by Prabhudheva, who is also helming ‘Dabangg 3’

Bollywood actor Salman Khan performs during the 20th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards ceremony in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019.(AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) Image Credit: AP

Salman Khan has made a new film announcement, and fans are excited. The superstar said that his upcoming film is ‘Radhe’.

Although no confirmation has come about as to when the film is scheduled to release, fans have already started speculating this is Khan’s Eid 2020 release.

In fact, a user declared: “Confirmed and this party moment for all Bhai’s fans. Salman Khan IN and AS #Radhey coming #Eid2020.”

Another tweeted: “Expect Official Announcement Soon — @BeingSalmanKhan as #Radhey — @PDdancing Directorial — #Eid2020 Release!”

A social media user commented that he is excited for “#radhey on eid from first name its looking more positive than #inshallah or #Dabangg3.”

According to a ‘Bollywood Hungama’ sources, ‘Radhe’ is indeed Khan’s next release after ‘Dabangg 3’, which opens on December 20 this year, and it’ll release on Eid 2020.