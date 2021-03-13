Bollywood action thriller is one of the biggest films to release in 2021

Salman Khan in 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' Image Credit: Twitter.com/beingsalmankhan

Brace yourselves Bollywood fans: Salman Khan is headed to a cinema near you very soon. The Indian actor has announced the release date of his film, ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’, after weeks of speculation on whether the film will get its promised Eid release.

The 55-year-old star took to his social media to finally put all speculations to rest, writing in Hindi as a play on one of his most famous lines from the film ‘Wanted’: “Eid ka commitment tha, Eid par hi aayenge kyun ki ek baar jo maine....... [The commitment was for Eid and we will release on Eid, because once I have…]…”

The tweet ended with the release date of the film, May 13.

‘Radhe’, which is being produced by his Salman Khan Films, also stars Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda and Disha Patani.

The film’s cinematic release comes as a lifeline to film distributors in India after rumours had confounded that Khan had sold the satellite, theatrical, digital and music rights of his upcoming ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ for a whopping sum of Rs2.30 billion to Zee Studios.

In January, cinema hall owners associations had written to the superstar requesting him to release the film only in theatres on Eid 2021. Shared by the exhibitors on social media at the time, the letter urged Khan to help the cinema sector during its time of struggle amid the ongoing Covid pandemic.

The letter was signed by exhibitors associations from different parts of India, including Uttarakhand, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan Bihar, Telangana, Delhi, Dehradun and Hyderabad.

A few weeks later, Khan responded to the appeal, writing: “…I understand the financial problems that theatre owners/exhibitors are going through and I would like to help them by releasing Radhe in theatres,” said Khan on his social media accounts.

Khan also urged the theatre owners to adhere to strict safety precautions.

“In return, I would expect them to take utmost amount of care and precautions for the audience who would come to the theatre to watch Radhe. The commitment was of Eid and it will be Eid 2020, inshallah. Enjoy Radhe this year in theatres on Eid … God willing,” he added.