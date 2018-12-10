Superstar Salman Khan announced on Monday that debutants Pranutan Behl and Zaheer Iqbal’s upcoming film titled ‘Notebook’ will release on March 29, 2019.
“The most beautiful love story has a release date... ‘Notebook’ hits the cinemas on March 29, 2019. Trailer coming soon,” Khan tweeted with an image.
Khan has previously launched actors such as Sooraj Pancholi, Athiya Shetty, Warina Haussain and his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.
Behl is late actress Nutan’s granddaughter and actor Mohnish Bahl’s daughter. Iqbal doesn’t come from a film family, but his father and Khan have been childhood friends. The love story is set in Kashmir.
Salman Khan Films is producing the film along with Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde of Cine1 Studios. It is directed by Nitin Kakkar.
Other details about the films are still under wraps.