Actor recently launched a hand sanitiser brand of his own

Actor Salman Khan Image Credit: IANS

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray thanked actor Salman Khan for contributing hand sanitisers to the Mumbai Police.

Khan donated 100,000 hand sanitisers to police officers working on the frontline to combat COVID-19.

“Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan for providing 1Lakh Hand Sanitizers to our @MumbaiPolice #WarAgainstVirus,” tweeted CMO Maharashtra.

Khan responded to the Chief Minister’s Office by tweeting, “Thank u @CMOMaharashtra@Iamrahulkanal @MumbaiPolice #IndiaFightsCorona.”

Earlier in the week, Khan had highlighted the importance of sanitisation during the pandemic by launching a hand sanitiser brand of his own.

Khan had been helping the country by making donations ever since the nation was hit by coronavirus crisis.