A man who identified himself as gangster Goldy Brar sent the emails to Khan, according to the police.

In Indian official parlance, a lookout circular is usually issued against people who are wanted by the law enforcement agencies or are absconding. This circular comes into play at entry and exit points in the country, such as airports or seaports.

The ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan’ star recently opened up about how he is dealing with it.

During an appearance on the India TV show ‘Aap Ki Adalat’, Khan said he has been given Y+ category security from Mumbai Police — which is a high level of security given to high-ranking officials and politicians.

“Security is better than insecurity... Now it’s not possible to ride a bicycle on the road and go alone anywhere. And more than that, now I have this problem that when I am in traffic, then there is so much security, vehicles creating inconvenience to other people. They also give me a look. And my poor fans. There is a serious threat that’s why there is security,” he said.

Khan said on TV, “I’m doing whatever I have been told. There is a dialogue ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ ‘they have to be lucky 100 times, I have to be lucky once’. So, I got to be very careful.”

He admitted that he often gets scared seeing “so many guns” around him.

“I am going everywhere with full security. I know whatever is going to happen will happen no matter what you do. I believe that he (points towards god) is there. It isn’t that I will start roaming freely, it is not like that. Now there are so many ‘Sheras’ (tigers) around me, so many guns are going around with me that I am myself scared these days,” the actor said.