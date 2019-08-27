What we feared just happened. Bollywood’s mercurial superstar Salman Khan has pulled the plug on Indian National Award-winning director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming project ‘Inshallah’.

According to reports, their film collaboration hit a block due to “creative differences” and that Khan wasn’t happy with the climax. An indication that things weren’t going well between the two emerged when Khan announced on Twitter that his Eid 2010 release will not be Bhansali’s epic as hoped. He didn’t elaborate on the reasons behind the stalling.

It’s not the first time that Khan and Bhansali — who have worked together in films including ‘Khamoshi’ and ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ — has seen a fall out. Grapevine has it that Khan was mighty miffed when he didn’t get the woman [Aishwarya Rai Bachchan] of his dreams at the end in the love triangle ‘HDDCS’.

Khan and Bhansali’s relationship has always been turbulent. Khan, who was a part of Bhansali’s directorial debut ‘Khamoshi: The Musical’, struggled to find a middle ground with his director.