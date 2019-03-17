Mandatory Credit: Photo by S Meddle/ITV/REX/Shutterstock (9714855ab) Saif Ali Khan SAIF ALI KAHN - MEET BOLLYWOOD'S VERSION OF GEORGE CLOONEY Saif Ali Khan is as famous in Bollywood as George Clooney is in Hollywood and today he's joining Lorraine to talk about branching out of Indian film and starring as the lead character in Netflix's newest must-watch drama - Sacred Games. Not content with being a solo megastar, he's also one half of India's most talked about couples - think Brad and Angelina in their heyday. Saif is married to Kareena Kapoor - one of Bollywood's most famous actresses. The power couple have a 1-year-old son, who Saif says he will send to British boarding school, just like where he went, so his son doesn't end up spoiled and entitled. Image Credit: S Meddle/ITV/REX/Shutterstock