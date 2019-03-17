Actor Ali Fazal says he cannot wait to begin working with actor Saif Ali Khan on their upcoming film ‘Bhoot Police’. This will be their first film together.
“I have always considered [Khan] one of the finest and most educated in Bollywood. So, I am really excited to step in and share screen with him,” Fazal said in a statement.
“Every performance of his has always had a surprise element to it. It breathes life into movies! So much heart. Cannot wait to begin and work with him,” added the ‘Fukrey’ actor.
The film is being directed by Pawan Kripalani.
Apart from this, Fazal will also be seen in the second season of the hit web series ‘Mirzapur’.
