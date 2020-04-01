Producer Ashoke Pandit took to social media to thank Shetty for his contribution

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has donated Rs5.1 million (Dh250,095) to Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), to help daily wage film workers who have been left without jobs since the lockdown due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Producer Ashoke Pandit took to social media to thank Shetty for his contribution.

“Thank you #RohitShetty for your generosity towards the #DailyWage workers of our entertainment industry. Ur massive contribution of Rs51 lakhs towards @fwice_mum in such times of crisis is really inspiring [sic]. #FWICEFightsCorona #IndiaFightsCorona,” Pandit tweeted.

Seeing Shetty’s contribution, filmmaker Farah Khan took to Instagram to applaud him.

“More power to you Rohit,” Khan wrote.