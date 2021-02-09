Rajiv Kapoor Image Credit: Instagram.com/neetu54/

Actor-filmmaker Rajiv Kapoor, the younger brother to Rishi Kapoor, has died.

According to news reports, the 58-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest and was taken to a hospital in Mumbai where he was declared dead.

The news was confirmed by actress Neetu Kapoor who posted a picture of her brother-in-law on Instagram with the message: “RIP”.

Older brother Randhir Kapoor also spoke of the tragedy to Times of India saying: “I have lost my youngest brother, Rajiv. He is no more. The doctors tried their best but could not save him.”

Known by his nickname Chimpu in Bollywood, Rajiv was a member of the first family of Bollywood, with legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor as his father, while Prithviraj Kapoor was his grandfather.

Following in the footsteps of his family, Rajiv made his debut in Bollywood with the 1983 film, ‘Ek Jaan Hain Hum’. But it was the 1985 blockbuster, ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’, which was directed by his father, which shot him into the spotlight.

Mandakini and Rajiv Kapoor in Ram Teri Ganga Maili Image Credit: RK Films

His other notable movies include ‘Lava’, ‘Zalzala’ and ‘Zabardast’. However, he could never step out of his brother Rishi’s shadow, who was a celebrated actor at the time. Rajiv soon moved away from acting and decided to take up direction instead under the family’s RK Films banner.

In 1997, he directed his brother Rishi along with Madhuri Dixit in ‘Prem Granth’. The film was a commercial flop.

Rajiv is uncle to Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

It has been less than a year since the death of Rishi, who died on April 30, 2020.