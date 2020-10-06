Actress Richa Chadha. Image Credit: IANS

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha, who filed a defamation case against actress Payal Ghosh and others for tarnishing her name, is seeking Rs11 million (Dh550,481) in damages. Last month, Ghosh had accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual abuse, and had dragged in Chadha’s name while speaking about the incident.

According to ANI, the Bombay High Court has deferred the defamation suit filed by Chadha against Ghosh and others until October 7. The court made this decision as the defendants had not been served notices.

So far, Chadha has filed defamation suits against Ghosh and film critic Kamaal R Khan among others for allegedly defaming her in connection with the Kashyap sexual misconduct allegations.

Payal Ghosh.

“Our Client ‘Ms Richa Chadha’, condemns the act of her name being unnecessarily and falsely dragged in a derogatory manner into controversies and allegations being recently raised by third parties. Though our Client believes that genuinely wronged women should get justice at all costs, there are legislations that are intended to ensure that women have an equal standing in their workplace and to ensure that they have a cordial workplace in which their dignity and self-respect is protected,” posted Chadha on her Instagram account. Earlier, she had urged Ghosh not to drag her name into the issue.

“No woman should misuse their liberties to harass other women with unsubstantiated or non-existent, false and baseless allegations. Our Client has initiated appropriate legal action and shall further pursue her legal rights and remedies in law as may be advised in her best interest. Sd/- Adv Saveena Bedi Sachar, Lawhive Associates.”

Chadha has been transparent about serving notices that weren’t received by Ghosh and has filed multiple suits over recording, displaying and sharing an interview by Ghosh in connection with her charges against Kashyap.

Chadha claims the Ghosh’s actions have caused her emotional anguish and is a smear campaign.