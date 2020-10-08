Showik and Rhea Chakraborty. Image Credit: IANS

A day after Rhea Chakraborty got bail after 28 days in judicial custody, her mother Sandhya Chakraborty revealed that she contemplated suicide after her daughter and son Showik got arrested as part of the drug angle probe in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death investigation. The two were accused of procuring and financing drugs for Rajput.

In an interview with Times of India, Sandhya claimed that she had spent sleepless nights worrying about her kids and wondered how her family would survive the witch-hunt and vilification that they had faced in the last few months. Ever since Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14, all eyes were on his girlfriend after the late actor’s father accused Rhea and her sibling of poisoning Rajput and abetting his suicide. The sibling duo were also accused of misappropriation of Rajput’s funds; claims that they have denied.

In the last few weeks, a vicious media trial that painted Rhea as a serpent woman and a gold-digger also ensued. Pictures of her being hounded by a sea of press who chased her relentlessly have also been doing the rounds.

“What she has gone through... how will she heal from this? But she is a fighter and she must be strong. I’ll have to put her on therapy to help her get over this trauma and reclaim her life,” said Sandhya in the interview.

Chakraborty’s release from prison — hailed by several Bollywood stars such as Taapsee Pannu, Farhan Akhtar and directors Anubhav Sinha and Hansal Mehta — caught every Indian’s imagination. But her mother claimed that her daughter is trying to maintain a brave face, despite being subjected to nation-wide mockery, character assassination and all-round ridicule.

“Yet, even after she came home today, she looked at us and said: ‘Why do you look sad, we have to be strong and fight this,’” added Rhea’s mother.

But the ordeal for the family is far from over. Her son Showik was denied bail and continues to be in prison

“While it’s a relief she’s out of prison, it’s crazy it’s still not over. My son is still behind bars and I’m paranoid about what tomorrow will bring… I can’t sleep on the bed anymore when my children are suffering in jail. I can’t eat. I wake up in the middle of the night, gripped by a fear of the next thing that could go wrong,” she added.