Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested on charges of procuring drugs for her late boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, claimed that 80 per cent of Bollywood celebrities take drugs.
According to a Times of India report, Chakraborty made this disclosure on video when the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) produced her before the additional chief judicial magistrate for her bail hearing.
Apparently, she made this disclosure when she was told that her bail application has been rejected and she will now be sent into custody until September 22. She also revealed during that interaction that her admission of procuring drugs for Rajput, who died an unnatural death on June 14, wasn’t done by coercion by the NCB.
Chakraborty’s claim that Bollywood talents consume drugs echoes the claims made by Kangana Ranaut, who publicly stated that 90 per cent of Bollywood consumes drugs.
Ranaut even urged Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji to take drug tests to prove their innocence.