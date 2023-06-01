Sonakshi Sinha delivers a career-defining performance as police officer Anjali Bhaati in the gripping series ‘Dahaad,’ now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, this eight-episode series presents a powerful female voice, offering a captivating cast, a chilling plot, and a poignant examination of persistent gender discrimination in 21st century India.
Unlike typical narratives, ‘Dahaad’ skilfully avoids didactic storytelling, subtly addressing sensitive topics like how women at the workplace struggle to have their voices heard or how caste politics still rule. Each of them are driven home with relentless frequency and force in each episode.
Remarkably, Sinha breaks away from the traditional portrayal of a female cop in an overtly masculine or feisty manner, bringing a refreshing approach to her character. She discards the trappings attached to a Bollywood heroine, opting for a painfully real depiction. Devoid of obvious make-up, Dahaad forces you to recognise Sinha’s acting prowess.
However, the real scene-stealer is actor Vijay Varma, who effortlessly portrays a complex role as a Hindi-language schoolteacher hiding a sinister and vitriolic secret. His performance echoes the finesse displayed by the late actor Irrfan Khan in his grey roles, leaving a lasting impact as a morally bankrupt, diabolical criminal.
Seasoned actors Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah — both Sinha’s solid peers — also deliver noteworthy performances in this gripping series. Devaiah as a nice progressive nice bloke is a delight to watch.
The beauty of ‘Dahaad’ lies in its emphasis on restrained and subtle acting throughout. The scenes depicting Bhaati’s struggles to balance her personal and professional life will resonate with young Indian women facing societal pressure to marry at a certain age. Bhaati’s dynamics with her perpetually worried mother, who fears for her daughter’s safety as she carries out her duties, and her mother’s desperation to find an eligible partner for her, add an authentic feel to the series.
Set in Rajasthan, the arid landscape showcased in the series adds to the tense atmospherics.
If you are in the mood for a superbly crafted series, ‘Dahaad’ is our top recommendation for this weekend.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Cast: Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah
Rating: 4 out of 5 stars