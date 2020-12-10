Bollywood actor Salman Khan will be playing a cop in his upcoming movie, ‘Antim: The Final Truth’. His first look from the movie, where he plays a Sikh man, was revealed by brother-in-law and fellow actor Aayush Sharma on social media, on Wednesday.
Sharma shared a clip that showed Salman walking on to the film's sets dressed in grey pants, a dark navy blue shirt, turban and pair of dark sunglasses. In the movie, Salman plays a cop; Sharma plays a gangster.
Sharing the video, Sharma wrote, “Antim Begins .. #BhaisAntimFirstLook #AntimTheFinalTruth @beingsalmankhan.” The movie is being directed by Mahesh Manjrekar.
Salman was last seen in 'Bharat' opposite Katrina Kaif.
He was also to shoot for 'Kick 2' but that got delayed due to the pandemic. Sharma made his film debut with 'Loveyatri' in 2018. He also worked alongside Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif in the movie 'Kwatha', yet to be released.