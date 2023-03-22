The release date for the Hindi remake of actor Suriya's 'Soorarai Pottru' has been announced.
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar said on Instagram that the film is set to hit the theatres on September 1, 2023.
Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film also stars Paresh Rawal and Radhika Madan. The original film was based on the life of Deccan Aviation founder Captain GR Gopinath and featured Suriya, Paresh Rawal and Aparna Balamurali in the lead roles.
The original makers of 'Soorarai Pottru' announced the official Hindi remake of the film in 2021, with Tamil actor Suriya making a cameo.
Last year, Suriya and Balamurali won National Film Awards for their roles in 'Soorarai Pottru'. Kumar congratulated the actors then.
The Hindi title for the film has not been disclosed yet.
Kumar will also be seen in 'Hera Pheri 3' and has started shooting for the movie along with Rawal and Suniel Shetty.
Kumar also has 'Oh My God 2' and 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' in his kitty.