Actor says the comedy is one that will entertain everyone

Ranveer Singh is returning to Yash Raj Films for ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’, a comedy set in Gujarat, to be directed by debutant Divyaang Thakkar.

This will be Singh’s next release after cricket drama ‘83’.

Singh is on a career high after the back-to-back success of ‘Padmaavat’ and ‘Gully Boy’.

“‘Jayeshbhai’ is a film with a big heart. In its concept as well as in its appeal, it encompasses the broadest spectrum of the cinema-loving audience — it’s a film for everyone. It is, in fact, a ‘miracle script’ that YRF found for me out of nowhere.

“The sheer brilliance of the writing compelled me to immediately green-light this film. Both humorous and poignant, Jayeshbhai is right up there with the most solid on-paper material I’ve ever come across,” the actor said in a statement.

Crediting his directors for choosing him in leading their cinematic vision, Singh said he was glad to be in a position where he could recognise and back “the vision of a brilliant new writer-director like Divyang”.

The film will be produced by Maneesh Sharma, who directed Singh in his debut film ‘Band Baaja Baraat’. The film will go into production in October.

“For a producer and a filmmaker, the holy grail is a script that is a balance of a relevant message delivered in an entertaining manner. Divyang’s script is a great example of this balance and we are all very excited to have him helm it,” Sharma said.

“What makes this a truly thrilling venture is that I see this as Ranveer and I ‘paying it forward’. Almost a decade ago, we started our journey together when YRF placed their faith in us newcomers and today we collaborate with another new talent to offer the audiences a content-driven mass entertainer,” he added.