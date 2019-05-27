Ranveer Singh is returning to Yash Raj Films for ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’, a comedy set in Gujarat, to be directed by debutant Divyaang Thakkar.

This will be Singh’s next release after cricket drama ‘83’.

Singh is on a career high after the back-to-back success of ‘Padmaavat’ and ‘Gully Boy’.

“‘Jayeshbhai’ is a film with a big heart. In its concept as well as in its appeal, it encompasses the broadest spectrum of the cinema-loving audience — it’s a film for everyone. It is, in fact, a ‘miracle script’ that YRF found for me out of nowhere.

“The sheer brilliance of the writing compelled me to immediately green-light this film. Both humorous and poignant, Jayeshbhai is right up there with the most solid on-paper material I’ve ever come across,” the actor said in a statement.

Crediting his directors for choosing him in leading their cinematic vision, Singh said he was glad to be in a position where he could recognise and back “the vision of a brilliant new writer-director like Divyang”.

The film will be produced by Maneesh Sharma, who directed Singh in his debut film ‘Band Baaja Baraat’. The film will go into production in October.

“For a producer and a filmmaker, the holy grail is a script that is a balance of a relevant message delivered in an entertaining manner. Divyang’s script is a great example of this balance and we are all very excited to have him helm it,” Sharma said.

“What makes this a truly thrilling venture is that I see this as Ranveer and I ‘paying it forward’. Almost a decade ago, we started our journey together when YRF placed their faith in us newcomers and today we collaborate with another new talent to offer the audiences a content-driven mass entertainer,” he added.

tab ranveer Singh (5)-1558951577052
Indian Bolywood actor Ranveer Singh poses at a photocall for the film "Gully boy" presented in the special gala section at the 69th Berlinale film festival on February 9, 2019 in Berlin. The Berlin film festival will be running from February 7 to 17, 2019. Nearly 400 movies from around the world will be presented, with 17 vying for the prestigious Golden Bear top prize. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL Image Credit: AFP
View gallery as list