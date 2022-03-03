Ranveer Singh is set to return to screens, months after ‘83’ finally made it to cinemas, with his latest ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’, which will release in theatres on May 13.

Singh made the announcement through a quirky video posted on his Instagram wall, where he talks about the evolution of a quintessential on-screen hero, while sifting through a multitude of costumes, and explaining why his latest character is different from the rest.

“Jayesh is not your typical larger than life hero but what he does in the course of the story is heroic. And that is something I was attracted to. He evolves into a hero and what he pulls off is remarkable and truly super. He is a superhero of a very unconventional type,” Singh explained in a statement.

Singh also praised his director Divyang Thakkar, who’s also penned the script, os making his debut as a filmmaker with this comedy.

“My mentor Adi Chopra [Aditya Chopra, head of Yash Raj Films] called me one day and he said ‘I have found a miracle script and I would like for you to hear it’ and I went for the narration. Divyang Thakkar who’s never directed anything before, gave me a narration in which I was laughing through my tears and guffawing, laughing and crying at the same time. I had a tissue box kept on the table which got over by the end of the narration,” Singh further said, adding that he agreed to do the film almost immediately.

The actor, who has starred in movies such as ‘Band Baaja Baarat’ and ‘Lootera’, spoke at length about his character. “Jayesh is a character that I have never attempted before and so it was something completely fresh and new for me to embody, which was a very exciting prospect for me.”

Ranveer Singh in '83' Image Credit: Reliance Entertainment

Singh, who last graced screens in December playing cricketing legend Kapil Dev in ‘83’, was set to return with ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ in February, but the film was delayed on account of the COVID-19 pandemic that saw the roster of several Bollywood films changed due to scheduling conflicts.