Fans are already excited even if the news has yet to be confirmed, but rumour has it that Bollywood director Zoya Akhtar is working on her next project and has zeroed in on her favourite Ranveer Singh to join the project, along with Katrina Kaif.
Singh has worked with Akhtar in two previous films, including ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ and ‘Gully Boy’. Meanwhile, Kaif has been a part of the director’s other hit film, ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’. However, Singh and Kaif have never worked opposite each other before.
The news was carried by entertainment web portal Pinkvilla, which cited a source confirming the project. “After ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’ and ‘Gully Boy’, Ranveer will be seen in Zoya’s next gangster drama. It’s again in the dark, gritty space that ‘Gully Boy’ was. Ranveer has already okayed the film. They were in the process of locking dates when the lockdown happened. Post this, first Ranveer will sort his dates out for his already committed films and then start Zoya’s next,” the source stated.
Both Kaif and Singh have finished projects that have been delayed on account of the coronavirus lockdown in India and the cinemas shutting down because of it. While the former has the in Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Sooryavanshi’ delayed, Singh has his cricket biopic ‘83’ that has been pushed for the same reason.