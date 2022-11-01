Bollywood heavyweights Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor and Sunny Leone will perform at the upcoming Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night on November 19 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
These stars will hit the stage along with other big names, who are now confirmed for the starry awards night.
Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa and talents like seasoned actor Govinda, known for his smooth dance moves, are also a part of the performer line-up. Actresses Mouni Roy and Nushrratt Bharruccha will also crank up the temperatures on stage.
Egyptian actor, singer and showman Mohamad Ramadan is back on stage in this year’s edition too. Last year, Ramadan made a dramatic entry with Bollywood star Urvashi Rautela as he belted out his swanky Dubai-set song ‘Versace Baby’.
Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night is a Bollywood-led awards night filled with a song-dance spectacle and honouring the best in Bollywood and music. Last year, we saw actors like Kajol, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Nora Fatehi walk the red carpet. This year is going to be no different. Actors including Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar are slated to attend the awards night.
Singh, who will perform during this year’s edition, is known for his infectious energy and zany dress sense.
The actor, who made his debut with the romantic comedy ‘Band Baaja Baarat’, is one of Hindi cinema’s most blazing talents. He has acted in films including sporting biopic ‘83’ and the sweeping romance ‘Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram Leela’. Singh is married to A-lister Deepika Padukone, but it’s yet to be known whether she will be a part of the awards night.
Tickets to the event start from Dh200 and are available at Platinumlist.net The show starts at 8pm. For tickets, log onto www.dubai.platinumlist.net