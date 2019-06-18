Image Credit: Twitter

What you need to know: Singh attended the India versus Pakistan ICC World Cup 2019 match on Sunday June 16.

Social media users enjoyed his antics, some even trolled him for his choice of outfit.

Dubai: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh won hearts when he comforted a Pakistan team supporter, after they lost to India by 89 runs, in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match that took place on Sunday, June 16, in Manchester.

In a video that went viral, Singh is seen hugging Aatif Nawaz, a British comedian, who shared the clip on his official Instagram account (@AatifNawaz).

In the video, Nawaz tells Singh he is a Pakistan team supporter and asked him to cheer him up after the loss. Singh hugs Nawaz and said: “There’s always next time, don’t be disheartened, you play well. The boys are committed, dedicated, professional, and they’ll be back.”

Nawaz shared the video with the caption: “Indian fans are nice. Thanks @ranveersingh. #INDvPAK...”

After the video gathered a lot of attention online, Nawaz discussed what happened in a series of Instagram stories.

He said: “....still wearing a Pakistan shirt. I am a Pakistan fan till I die.... One bad game is not going to change years of fandom....

“I have been getting a lot of questions about Ranveer Singh. Yes, he was a lovely guy. He was really nice. I spoke to him before and after the video you guys all saw. Just a friendly dude, I have been a big fan for a while, so it was nice to meet him.

“I was genuinely very upset when I met him, I had just done hours of media and I was quite dejected. So it was really nice of him to take the time to be nice to me. It was cool.”

Number one fan

In addition to this incident, Singh also made headlines for his “weird” wardrobe choice for the game, and his excitement during the match.

Social media users trolled the actor for wearing a brown houndstooth patterned long overcoat, a muffler and a loose fit pair of trousers in the same shade. He also wore quirky sunglasses to the game.

Tweep @yogendrapal72 posted: “Only #RanveerSingh can carry off these cloths in utter elegance.”

And tweep @ddtam said: “When you are young and your parents buy you clothes two sizes bigger as you will be growing….#RanveerSingh”

There were many videos posted online where Singh is seen engaging with the crowd, dancing and meeting the players of the Indian team, including Virat Kohli, Sunil Gavaskar and Virender Sehwag.

Singh is currently shooting for his movie “83”, which is a biopic of legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev.

@KaushalVerma5 posted: “#RanveerSingh again steals the show... Look at his retro look ... Don’t you feel like he is virtually promoting his #Cricket based movie 83, a #Kapildev biopic.... Smart move man!

Social media users commented on how excited Singh was throughout the game.

Tweep @rnadxb said: “Ranveer Singh is the No.1 joker of this generation. #RanveerSingh”