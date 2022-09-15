Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who courted legal trouble and moral outrage after posing nude for a magazine photoshoot, is now claiming that one of his photos from that set was tampered with and morphed.
According to reports, the ‘83’ actor made this claim in his statement to Mumbai Police during his two-hour questioning on August 29.
His polarising photoshoot, which was published as a cover in a US-based magazine, where you see the actor sprawled on a carpet without clothing, triggered massive outrage across India. A case was registered in Mumbai against him under sections pertaining to obscenity and insulting the modesty of women, and under the Information Technology Act, at the Chembur police station in July.
The complaint was slapped against the actor by an office-bearer of a non-governmental organisation (NGO).
In a report published in Indian Express, Singh claimed that one of the pictures in which his intimate areas were allegedly visible were morphed.
It was based on this photograph that the Mumbai Police had registered an FIR against Singh on charges of obscenity on July 26. This particular photograph was not part of the seven uploaded by him on his Instagram account, Singh has claimed.
The police have now sent the photograph to the forensic science laboratory to confirm if it has been morphed.
Singh is one of Bollywood’s leading actors. He’s known for his flamboyant personality and flashy sartorial style.
He was last seen in ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ and the sporting biopic ‘83’.
Earlier this week, Singh broke down at an awards ceremony after receiving the Best Actor trophy for his role as cricketing icon Kapil Dev.
“Everything that happens in my life is beyond my wildest imagination. Most of the time I can’t even believe I’m here… doing this.. standing in front of you’ll. I’m in disbelief every day that I became an actor. It’s a miracle. I’d like to say a big thank you to you all, the audience, for being a part of my journey and allowing me to live out my dream. Whatever I’m today is because of my parents and my sister, they’re God. Whatever I do is for God, whatever I am today is because of God,” a visibly emotional Singh said after accepting the award presented by filmmaker Karan Johar.