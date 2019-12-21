Actor Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will star in director Luv Ranjan’s next film.

Film producer Bhushan Kumar confirmed that he will be presenting the untitled movie. The movie is scheduled to release in India on March 26, 2021.

“I will be presenting Luv Ranjan’s next starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. I have a long-standing relationship with Luv and Luv Ranjan films. I am very excited to be a part of this. Will always stand by Ranjan in all projects,” Kumar said.

About rumours of Deepika Padukone doing the movie, Kumar said: “We had never announced Deepika for any of the films. That was just rumours that people have floated. There is no truth to it.”

Ranbir was last seen in ‘Sanju’, which was a biopic on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt. He will next be seen in ‘Brahmastra’, which also features Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt.

Shradhha was last seen in ‘Saaho’ alongside Tamil and Telugu actor Prabhas. She has also been roped in for ‘Street Dancer 3D’ and ‘Baaghi 3’.

TAB 191221 Ranbir Kapoor-1576923761331
Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor during the wrap-up party of their upcoming film ""Tamasha"", in Mumbai on Saturday. PTI Photo(PTI8_9_2015_000135B) Image Credit: PTI
TAB 191221 Shraddha Kapoor-1576923763234
New Delhi: Actress Shraddha Kapoor during a programme organsied to promote "Saaho" in New Delhi on Aug 28, 2019. (Photo: Amlan Paliwal /IANS) Image Credit: IANS
View gallery as list