The alarming spike in COVID-19 cases in Bollywood continues with several leading actors testing positive in recent days.
‘Gully Boy’ actor Siddhant Chaturvedi becoming the latest celebrity to test positive for the virus. The actor informed his fans in a social media post late March 13, while reassuring that he was doing and isolating at home.
“Thank you all for all your concern. Confirming that I have tested positive for Covid -19. I’m feeling fine at this time and self quarantining at home. I have taken all precautions and followed all protocols as advised by the doctors. Being positive and tackling this head on,” Chaturvedi posted on his Instagram Stories.
While there has been no confirmation from Tara Sutaria’s side, Bollywood entertainment magazine Filmfare has reported that the ‘Student of the Year 2’ actress has also tested positive. Sutaria recently wrapped up the shoot of ‘Tadap’ with Ahan Shetty, which is being directed by Milan Lutharia and is slated to release in cinemas on September 24 in India.
Elsewhere, Indian National Award winning actor Ashish Vidyarthi did the responsible thing and took to his Instagram on March 12 to post a video where he confirmed he had tested positive for the virus and was checking into a hospital in Delhi. The actor also requested all those who had been in close contact with him to get tested.
On March 9, Neetu Kapoor confirmed her son and actor Ranbir Kapoor had also tested positive for the virus. The veteran actress took to Instagram to give a health update, posting: “Thank you for your concern and your good wishes Ranbir has tested positive for COVID-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self quarantine at home and following all precautions.”
Last month, Kapoor, 38, was shooting for his upcoming film ‘Brahmastra’ along with co-star Alia Bhatt. The actress had to go into isolation herself for a while after learning that Kapoor had tested positive.
Bhatt faced a double whammy as her ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ director Sanjay Leela Bhansali also tested positive for COVID-19 and had to go into isolation, which ended up stalling the film’s shoot for a brief period.
Meanwhile, on March 12, Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee also tested positive for COVID-19. The actor is currently under home quarantine and is on medication. A statement issued by Bajpayee’s team read: “Manoj Bajpayee has tested COVID positive after his director was infected with it. The shoot has stopped it will resume in couple of months.” The statement further added that the actor was shooting for the film ‘Despatch’ which is produced by Ronnie Screwvala.
In December, veteran actor Sunny Deol confirmed he had tested positive for the virus. “I got myself tested for coronavirus and the reports are positive. I am in isolation and fine,” he tweeted in Hindi at the time. His news came two days after the Bollywood actor-turned-politician announced that three generations of his family — his son Karan Deol, brother Bobby and father Dharmendra — will be starring in the sequel to his much-loved film ‘Apne’.
Over the past few months, despite a shutdown in Bollywood, several noted celebrities had battled the virus successfully, including veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, along with his son Abhishek, daughter Aishwarya Rai. Others affected also included Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Genelia D’souza, Kanika Kapoor and more.
In September last year, famed playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, also known as SPB or Balu, passed away following complications arising from the coronavirus. The singer had tested positive for COVID-19 in August and was being treated at a private hospital in Chennai. His condition deteriorated over time prompting his doctors to put him on ventilator support.
