Director Ram Gopal Varma Image Credit: IANS

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma will make a web series based on the Mumbai underworld. It is said to be loosely based on the life of celebrated fugitive mafia don Dawood Ebrahim.

The series will be set between the early 1980s until the 1993 Mumbai bombings, for which he is accused of being the mastermind.

“I have gathered a large amount of research material on the subject over the last two decades, and only a web series can do justice to it,” Varma said to The Hindu.