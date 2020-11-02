Actor Rajkummar Rao has revealed he was a dramatics teacher at a school in Gurugram for a brief period before his acting career took off in Bollywood.
“The call centre had just started coming up in Gurgaon and a lot of my friends had joined call centre jobs and I was not really good with language,” Rao said.
During his second year of college, the ‘Trapped’ actor thought of making some extra money.
“I thought what should I do everybody making extra pocket money I was in second-year college? Then I thought let me do what I love so I just joined the school called KV public school in Gurgaon sector 14 — then I did one play for their annual day function. I was there for three months then I focused on myself and learnt,” he added. Talking about why students love him a lot Rao said: “Students love me because we were pretty much their age. There was not really age difference. So they treated me like a friend.”
In his upcoming film ‘Chhalaang’, Rao will be seen playing the role of a physical education teacher.
Helmed by Hansal Mehta, the film is a Luv Films production and is presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. Produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg the film will feature Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha in lead roles along with Saurabh Shukla, Satish Kaushik, Zeeshan Ayyub, Ila Arun and Jatin Sarna in pivotal roles. The film is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on November 13.