“I remember forming these words on my lips — “Sir. This is wrong... Because of this power structure. You being the absolute power and me being a mere assistant, a nobody — I will never be able to express myself to you,” the woman wrote of an April 9 incident in the email to Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Bollywood producer and Hirani’s frequent collaboratior. “My mind, body and heart were grossly violated that night and for the next six months.”