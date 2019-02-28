Rajeev Khandelwal says fresh content on digital platforms is giving actors a chance to test their mettle.
Khandelwal will soon be seen playing a doctor in a VOOT Original series. The shoot will happen in the hills of Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.
The web series will be produced by Bodhi Tree Productions and Aahana Kumra will be paired opposite Rajeev. The shooting for the yet-untitled web series will start from March first week.
“I am excited for this role as it gives me a chance to explore the different facets of a complicated character. As a doctor caught in the middle of a thriller in the spectacular background of Shimla mountains — this is one series that will get the audience hooked,” Khandelwal said in a statement.
“Web series and digital platforms are coming up with fresh content that helps us to test our mettle as actors to the fullest. I am happy to be a part of VOOT family and for the experience to unfold,” he added.
Aahana says it is wonderful to be a part of “human stories that go untold”.
“It’s the most challenging role that I’ve played in my career and it’s layered with multiple shades of the human mind. I’m all set to tell her story and assure my audiences with yet another power packed performance,” she added.