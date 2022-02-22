The property cell of Mumbai Police Crime Branch arrested four persons, including a casting director, accused in connection with a pornography case involving Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra.
The police had arrested one accused from Versova and three were arrested from the Mumbai suburb of Borivali.
The Crime Branch said that all the four accused were on the run since the registration of the case. “One of the arrested accused is a casting director, while the other three are his associates. They are accused of forcing the models to shoot porn films,” the police said in its statement.
Crime Branch received information that Naresh Kumar was hiding in Goa. The Police received the tip-off about his arrival in Versova, after which police laid a trap and arrested the accused from the Versova area of Mumbai.
In December last year, the Supreme Court granted four weeks’ protection from arrest to Kundra in connection with one of the cases involving allegations of producing and streaming pornographic content.
On September 20 last year, Kundra was granted bail by a Mumbai Court in the pornography case on a surety of Rs50,000.
Kundra was arrested on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films.
Allegations were levelled against him for allegedly producing and distributing porn films using a subscriber-driven mobile app called ‘Hotshots’.
Kundra has refuted all the charges levelled against him by saying that he has been falsely implicated.