Director Radha Krishna Kumar is unhappy with the negative comments garnered by his film ‘Radhe Shyam’, which may have crossed Rs1 billion at the box office, according to the makers, but has largely been panned over a poorly written script and weak plot.
The movie stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead and was one of the most touted films of the year, with a pan-India release securing a much wider audience base. Yet, despite the strong cast, the movie has drawn negative feedback on social media, prompting its director to hit out.
In a recent interview, Kumar stated that the movie criticism has been unfair considering the film was always touted as a love story, while the audience has been complaining that it lacked action.
“You go to a vegetarian hotel expecting them to serve chicken biriyani? We have always told this is a love story, but critics are bashing us saying there is no action in the movie. That makes any sense?,” he was quoted as saying by IANS.
‘Radhe Shyam’, however, has picked up in terms of collections, as the weekend box-office numbers indicate good business for the movie, which is also screening in the UAE.