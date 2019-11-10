Political party upset over reference to ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the show

Mumbai: NCP supporters protest against Sony TV and KBC program outside Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited at Malad(W) in Mumbai, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. (PTI Photo)(PTI11_8_2019_000163B) Image Credit: PTI

While #Boycott_KBC_SonyTv trended on Twitter, supporters of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) gathered outside the Sony channel office in Mumbai’s Malad area on Friday to stage a protest against ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ and Sony TV, the channel airing the popular quiz show.

A section of ‘KBC’ viewers are upset over Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj being addressed simply as ‘Shivaji’ in a recent episode.

NCP workers demanded an apology from the channel authorities. The protesters also took a dig at the show’s host Amitabh Bachchan and raised slogans like “Amitabh Bachchan murdabaad” (death to Amitabh Bachchan).

However, according to a tweet by NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik, the channel authorities have submitted a written apology to them.

With the controversy gathering ground, Sony channel authorities admitted their mistake. During Thursday evening’s episode of the show, a ticker was run on the screen, which read: “There was an inaccurate reference to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj during yesterday’s episode, due to inadvertence. We deeply regret the same.”

The controversy started when, in a recent episode, show host Bachchan asked this question to a contestant: “Which of these rulers was the contemporary of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb?” Options given for the right answer, as displayed on the screen, were: “A) Maharana Pratap B) Rana Sanga C) Maharaja Ranjit Singh D) Shivaji.”

While asking this question, Bachchan mentioned Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj just as Shivaji. This led to disappointment among viewers who alleged disrespect has been shown towards the Maratha ruler.