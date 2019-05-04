Priyanka’s brother’s wedding reportedly cancelled

iancee Ishita Kumar has removed pictures of her bridal shower from Instagram

Siddharth and Priyanka with their mum Madhu. Image Credit: Supplied

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding may have been called off, if indicators on his fiancee Ishita Kumar’s social media account are anything to go by.

On Thursday, Kumar posted on Instagram a new image of herself hanging out at a restaurant with the caption: “Cheers to new beginnings. With a goodbye kiss to beautiful endings.”

Her parents’ comments on the image added fuel to the speculations.

Kumar’s mother Nidhi Kumar reacted: “Close old book and write”, whereas her father wrote: “We are with you; Feel the expanse of the universe and be the star you were born to be.”

Kumar had shared pictures of her bridal shower last month, but has now taken them off her Instagram page.

“Last night was so much fun. Thank you for making it so special. Can’t believe it I’m getting married,” she had penned.

Just days after her bridal shower, she had posted a photograph from a hospital, and wrote: “Recovering from surgery. Very painful but glad it’s over.”

Chopra Jonas had arrived in the capital city last month amid reports that her brother was getting married.

She had welcomed Kumar into the family by sharing a photograph, which continues to be on the actress’ Instagram page.